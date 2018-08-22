What Does 2018 G League Expansion Draft Mean For Westchester Knicks?

The NBA G League has welcomed a new team to the minor league every year since 2014. Since then, the league has added nine affiliates and the Washington Wizards are the next to join the fold. The Capital City Go-Go will be the 27th team in the NBA’s minor league and will kick off their inaugural season this year. With the addition of a team in the Capital City, the Go-Go will continue to field their team through the expansion draft.

Teams hold the rights to players that last suited up for the team within the past two seasons. That means the Westchester Knicks will lose the player rights of those who suited up for the 2016-17 season if they don’t play for the team during the 2018-19 season.

When four teams joined the G League last year, Westchester lost the rights of Jimmer Fredette (Memphis Hustle) and Thanasis Antetokounmpo (Agua Caliente Clippers). Neither Fredette or Antetokounmpo played for the Dub Knicks during the 2016-17 season and played in Europe last season.

Ra’Shad James and Jarelle Reischel (Telekom Baskets Bonn), Lasan Kromah (Boulazac), Maurice Ndour (Unics Kazan), Nikola Jovanovic (Aquila Basket Trento), and Doron Lamb (BC Lavrio) have already signed with teams overseas for the 2018-19 season. Westchester may opt not to protect their player rights since they are unlikely to return for the 2018-19 season.

Instead, the Knicks will aim to protect the rights of 14 player who they feel have a chance at returning to the G League this season or next season.