Blues ranked as the best team that missed the playoffs last season

The St. Louis Blues are receiving plenty of positive press this summer. Recently, they were ranked as having one of the best farm systems in the NHL. Now, NHL Tonight has called the Blues the best team that missed the playoffs last season. Or, the team that missed the playoffs last year that is the most likely to climb back into the postseason this year.

Below is the full video where each non-playoff team from last season is ranked. The segment on the Blues begins at about 6:05 into the video.

For what it’s worth, the Blues probably are the best of the non-playoff teams from last year. That’s not exactly saying much considering more teams make the playoffs in the NHL than those that don’t, but it’s something. They narrowly missed out on the playoffs last season, falling to the Colorado Avalanche in a win-or-go-home game to end the year, and now they have bolstered their roster through some fun additions.

The Blues deserve all of the recent praise they’re receiving. The team made some big moves over the summer, addressing several needs on offense. There are still some question marks surrounding Jake Allen in goal, but the Blues are way better on paper than they were at the end of 2017-18. But that’s on paper. You can’t win just because you look good on paper.

Still, at this stage it’d be extremely disappointing and surprising to see the Blues fail to make the playoffs in 2018-19.