Bullet Club Says That There's 'No Secret' Regarding Their Pro Wrestling Future

Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks continue to be the talk of pro wrestling fans all over the world. The trio is responsible of course for ALL IN, the upcoming September 1 live wrestling event that sold over 10,000 seats in under 30 minutes.

But it seems that ALL IN is just the beginning for this trio. Rhodes and The Bucks, as well as IWGP champion Kenny Omega, will all be free agents before the end of the year. There has been no word on whether or not they will all resign with Ring of Honor and New Japan or if they will perhaps make the jump to WWE.

However no matter what happens, it appears that the four men, in addition to Hangman Page, will remain a unit. The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Cody has every intention of keeping the band together

Rhodes was asked during a Starrcast conference call what will happen to him and his fellow Bullet Club members after ALL IN is over. Rhodes did not give a definite answer in terms of where they will go, but he did say they will go as a team.

“One thing that is special about this group is we have verbally committed to each other, and I don’t know that that’s ever been done in the history of wrestling, where I have verbally committed to the Bucks, Kenny Omega, Hangman Page,” he said. “There’s this verbal commitment that the next step we take because it’s no secret. Our contracts are all up. What happens next? The next step we take, we’re going to take it together and we’re going to take it as a family.”

Speculation has run rampant online in recent weeks concerning the fate of Cody and company. Many fans would surely love to see them work in WWE but a defection of that size may very well do irreparable damage to the independent wrestling scene.

Hangman Page will face Joey Janela at ALL IN while The Young Bucks will team with Kota Ibushi to take on Fenix, Bandido and Rey Mysterio. Kenny Omega will face Pentagon Jr and Cody Rhodes will take on Nick Aldis for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship.