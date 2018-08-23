How to Watch Rugby Online For Free

Being a rugby fan is an incredible experience as it is one of the most brutal and intense sports in the world. It is also high action, which means there is rarely a dull moment during a rugby game.

But rugby fans in certain countries may have a harder time keeping up with the latest games, unless they want to pay exorbitant cable prices.

For instance, watching rugby in the United States can be very expensive as it is usually on add-on channels that require an initial purchase before paying for the channel. Here are some tips on watching rugby online for free.

1. Free Websites

A quick Google search will show that many free websites offer live streams of rugby games from around the world. These websites, such as CricFree.tv, will provide flash streams from various sources.

While these streams are free and easy to access, they are not always the best quality. But if you are watching on your laptop or phone, it is still a very watchable experience.

I would recommend that you enable ad blocking software on your computer or phone before using these sites. Many of the sites are funded through advertisements, which can be fairly intrusive. But if you have an ad blocker, you can still watch the free streams without exposing your computer or phone to viruses or malware.

2. Forums and Social Media

Many dedicated rugby forums provide their users with links to streams for major rugby events. Social media sites such as Reddit also have dedicated forums where users share streaming links to major rugby games from around the world. Bookmarking these forums and social media sites can be a useful tool to check for streams before a game is about to start.

3. Using a VPN

Many fans from around the world use a VPN to watch rugby games as it allows them to access telecasts that are geo-locked. If you live in the United States, you would be surprised at how much a VPN can help you get access to the best rugby games.

Many of the national rugby tournaments, such as the Six Nations, are on free TV in countries like Australia, New Zealand and England. A VPN would allow you to bypass geo restrictions and watch those streams online.

A VPN is a simple service that you will pay a small monthly fee to access. When you have paid for the VPN, you will download the provider’s client onto your phone or computer. Launch the client, log into your account and select the country from where you want to access the game.

For instance, you can enter Australia and the VPN service will connect you through an Australian IP address and DNS server. So when you go on a website that is only showing the game for free to Australians, you will fool the service into thinking that you are currently located in Australia.

4. Paid Subscription Services

If you are not a fan of using free online streams or a VPN, you may want to try paid subscription services. These will cost money, but it is a small monthly fee that can help you get access to your favorite rugby games.

In the United States, rugby is covered by networks such as NBC and Fox Soccer Plus. These are available through various streaming services, such as Sling TV and FuboTV. A subscription to one of these services means you can watch every game that is on the channels covered by the service.

5. Go to a Bar!

There will be certain games that you may not be able to find online. Or the stream quality may be worse than you had intended. In these instances, it may be a good idea to visit a local bar. If you live in or near a major city, you will likely find bars that dedicated to covering the major rugby games. All you need to do is visit a rugby bar, buy one drink and nurse it from the start to end of the game!

Watching rugby online is not difficult. There are many sources for free and legal streams that you can use to catch your favorite teams. Follow the above five tips to get your rugby fix.