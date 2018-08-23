James Vick Career Earnings

MMA Manifesto

Feb 18, 2018; Austin, TX, USA; James Vick (red gloves) fights Francisco Trinaldo (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Frank Erwin Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY SportsQ

 

UFC fights only, * denotes an estimated purse, doesn’t include PPV and/or “locker room” bonuses

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC Fight Night: Shogun vs Sonnen – Aug 17/13 – W (Nijem) – $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Henderson vs dos Anjos – Aug 23/14 – W (Lazaro) – $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs Swanson – Nov 22/14 – W (Hein) – $20,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Miocic vs Hunt – May 10/15 – W (Matthews) – $70,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)*

UFC 197 – Apr 23/16 – W (Franca) – $32,500 ($15,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 199 – Jun 4/16 – L (Dariush) – $28,000 ($23,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Bermudez vs Korean Zombie – Feb 4/17 – W (Trujillo) – $51,000 ($23,000 to show, $23,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 211 – May 13/17 – W (Reyes) – $52,500 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 217 – Nov 4/17 – W (Duffy) – $59,000 ($27,000 to show, $27,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Medeiros – Feb 18/18 – W (Trinaldo) – $63,000 ($29,000 to show, $29,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

 

Total Career Earnings: $408,000

 

