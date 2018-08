This is a very cool re-connection for Kyrie to his family’s Native American heritage. The Standing Rock Sioux tribe explained the connection in this press release.

Official press release on Kyrie Irving’s homecoming to Standing Rock. pic.twitter.com/wWNVW6NgRj — Standing Rock Sioux (@StandingRockST) August 17, 2018

This is also a very cool, very badass name that we should use for him in the future.

This is just great on so many levels. I’m excited for Kyrie and his re-connection to his roots.