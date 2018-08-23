Lakers legend Kobe Bryant turns 40 years old

Happy birthday to one of the greatest players in NBA history.

Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, who remains in peak shape, and could still probably run game on most of the players in the league, at least for a few minutes, turned 40 years of age on Thursday.

The product of Lower Merion High School (Philadelphia) played 21 seasons in the NBA. He won five championship rings, and was the scoring champion twice.

Bryant was named league MVP once, and Finals MVP twice. His patented fadeaway jumper — on which, Bryant later revealed he studied his opponents’ guarding styles, and adjusted the height of his jump on a game-by-game basis — gave many other teams in the league fits.

Kobe Bryant scoring 62 points in three quarters against the Dallas Mavericks is up there. After three quarters he had outscored (62-61) a Mavs team that would go on to play in the NBA Finals and sat out the entire fourth quarter. One month later he dropped 81 points on Toronto. https://t.co/ZaKfNwRlmw — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) August 23, 2018

Kobe was easily one of the league’s best pure scorers of all-time, and, depending on who you ask, some Lakers fans will tell you he was a better player than LeBron James.