Paul George: Lakers are 'pissed off' at me for not having free-agency meeting

Hometown hero Paul George was supposed to return to Los Angeles, to play alongside LeBron James, and help the Lakers win a championship.

George, after all, was born and raised in the Los Angeles area, and he remains a legend among fans. It almost looked like a foregone conclusion that he would end up back in LA, especially when it appeared likely that James was going as well.

But he didn’t — and it’s only the 2018 season during which he won’t be suiting up for the purple and gold. In fact, George may never leave the Thunder, a team he signed a four-year contract with. He appeared happy to remain with the squad, and he shared his thoughts about not even meeting with the Lakers brass, during an appearance on on the Short Story Long podcast.

“L.A. was pissed at me,” he said. “I didn’t give Magic [Johnson] a [meeting], which I understand. But at that point, I knew I wanted to give it another shot. I didn’t want to prolong it and waste people’s time.”

What PG13 said certainly sounds reasonable. He had already made up his mind, and didn’t want to waste the Lakers’ time. We see where his head was at.