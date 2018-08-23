Some Canadian teams make a trade

(Via NBC Sports)

A couple of teams you have probably heard of, but maybe not from Canada swapped a couple of first round picks from a few years ago. One guy was traded from Calgary for another guy from Montreal. They speak French in Montreal, and Calgary is a town west of Toronto.

The Calgary Jets sent Hunter Shinkaruk to the Montreal Canadians for a player named Kerby Rychel. Shinkaruk sure is a mouthful, and undoubtedly his unusual last name is the only reason this trade came across the American wire. At press time, we are confirming that “Kerby” is spelled correctly.

The player going to Calgary, Kerby (Kirby?) is originally from California but moved to Ontario, which is also a city near Los Angeles and probably where Kirby’s family intended to move in the first place. Unfortunately, he has been unable to really return to the US very much, except for short stints with Columbus and Montreal. I can’t tell you much about his stint in Montreal, but in Columbus, he was a 4th line skater who contributed a handful of goals, particularly in 2015-16.

Shinkaruk will head to Montreal, who plays against Boston a lot. The Bruins made the playoffs last year, and with Brad Marchand and Zdeno Chara back in the fold, they look to be a serious threat again in 2018-19. The Bruins squared away against Toronto, which ironically, is in the same country as both teams involved in this trade. Small world.

You might actually get to see Kirby on October 17th as NBCSM will air the Boston Bruins – Calgary who-evers game. We’ll also have a Montreal game (also against Boston) on January 14th as NBC attempts to air 90% of Boston’s game on their airwaves. Don’t worry, you will NEVER see a Canadian team on the parent network.

To recap : NHL Hockey returns to NBC this October!