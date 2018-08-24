8/24/18 Game Preview: Washington Nationals at New York Mets

The New York Mets (56-71) let their ace down yesterday, failing to give Jacob deGrom adequate run support in a loss to the San Francisco Giants. The offense only scratched one run across against Giants’ ace Madison Bumgarner, who helped the Giants salvage a split in the four game set. The Mets will look to start a new winning streak against the team directly ahead of them in the standings, the Washington Nationals (64-64), who are in a bit of uncharted territory after unofficially waving the white flag on the season by dealing Daniel Murphy and Matt Adams this week. First pitch for the opener of a three game weekend series is scheduled for 7:10 pm at Citi Field.

The Mets will send left hander Jason Vargas (3-8, 7.67 ERA) to the mound tonight. Vargas earned his first win since May in his last start, allowing two runs in 5.1 innings to defeat the Philadelphia Phillies in Williamsport on Sunday in the Little League Classic. The Nationals will counter with rookie righty Jefry Rodriguez (1-1, 5.46 ERA). Rodriguez had a tough time in his last start, giving up four runs (although only two were earned) in five innings against the Miami Marlins last Saturday, but did not receive a decision for his efforts. The Nationals went on to lose that game 7-5.

Local Coverage:

Television: WPIX

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

SS Amed Rosario 2B Jeff McNeil 1B Wilmer Flores 3B Todd Frazier RF Jay Bruce CF Austin Jackson LF Jose Bautista C Kevin Plawecki SP Jason Vargas

Pre-Game Notes: