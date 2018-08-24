Adam Humphries' kick-six tops best NFL Week 3 preseason highlights

Bucs receiver Adam Humphries is in a “prove-it” year, having signed a one-year deal in the offseason to remain with the team.

And with the Bucs receiving corps in need of a capable third receiver, Humphries is proving his case as to why he’s the man for the job.

He flashed in a big way during Friday’s preseason showdown against the Lions, when he turned on the afterburners returning a missed field goal attempt during the final play of the first half. Check out this “kick-six,” with Humphries going 109 yards for the touchdown.

Adam Humphries returns a missed field goal 109 yards for a touchdown pic.twitter.com/vhdRId3mgw — TheRenderNFL (@TheRenderNFL) August 25, 2018

That should help him get some extra snaps.