Cowboys rookie Michael Gallup is a rising star

All the talk around the league has seemed to be centered around free agent wide receiver Dez Bryant and his future. In Dallas, the Cowboys are witnessing the development of a new potential No. 1 in rookie Michael Gallup.

The 22-year-old from Atlanta, Georgia was Dallas’ third-round pick this year and has looked promising throughout camp. Although he’s only recorded three receptions through his first two preseason games, his impact has been much greater.

Every single catch has either gotten Dallas a first down or a touchdown.

His first career reception came on a 30-yard go route against San Francisco. Dak Prescott provided a quality deep ball and Gallup created just enough separation from the cornerback to make what looked like a routine play for six points.

The rookie then came in the clutch twice in the second matchup with Cincinnati. Both grabs came on slants from the right of Prescott. Both came on third down and resulted in eight-yard first downs.

Here is a video of all three of Michael Gallup's receptions in the preseason: pic.twitter.com/4Rc5DE8oNU — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) August 21, 2018

Gallup is showing from this small sample size that he’s capable of playing his best in the key moments when this team needs him most.

It’s clear that offensive coordinator Scott Linehan is going to run the ball and focus things around Ezekiel Elliott. However, Gallup and Dallas’ other receivers are still going to need to come up big several times throughout games in order to convert long third downs and in the red zone.

Gallup seems to be leading this crew up to this point, both in the games and on the practice field. Yesterday he hauled in another long pass from Prescott. This time, he had to make an athletic play going up to get the ball over starting corner Chidobe Awuzie.

Michael Gallup just made the best catch I’ve seen from him yet, and the top 2-3 plays from anyone at camp. Jumped over Chido to make a 30-yard catch from Dak. #cowboyswire — Nick Eatman (@nickeatman) August 23, 2018

The Cowboys knew they were getting a player who could potentially help them now when they drafted a receiver who posted some big numbers in college. He earned All-Mountain West honors in both 2016 and 2017 while at Colorado State.

Gallup might be better than advertised. His combination of size, athleticism and speed could create a lot of problems for secondaries as soon as this season.

Here he shows off his wheels on a bomb from Cooper Rush at practice last week.

Michael Gallup from Cooper Rush pic.twitter.com/tj5da19gnk — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 16, 2018

Michael Gallup shouldn’t be anointed any awards just yet, but the kid does look promising. Just think, him and Prescott have only had so many opportunities to practice and work together thus far. If the two can get into a better rhythm throughout the early portion of the year, Gallup can easily emerge as the teams top wideout.