Derek Falvey gets salty

Derek Falvey has been nothing but diplomatic (and despite this headline, he was still fairly diplomatic with Phil Miller) during his tenure with Minnesota but now, after a raucous trade deadline, public sentiment is roundly negative. Falvey isn’t having it, though. I’ll copy the MLB Trade Rumors version, because their edit was the most salacious.

“ …dealing away short-term assets to stockpile controllable talent was “common practice” even if it’s a “departure from the norm” for Twins fans.”

Harsh. Falvey was referring to his time with Cleveland, but in truth, his statement is true for almost all of baseball, excluding the Twins.

The Falvey/Levine regime has been marked by a dramatic shift in how they attack roster building, but the shift has been towards the league norms. They have spent available resources on free agents, sent a prospect to other teams in order to acquire players they liked, and conversely, received prospects for players that were not future assets. They have had the audacity to invest in the future, with little cost for the present, and people are upset over that.

Derek Falvey is correct, both in his intended, conciliatory tone, and in the snarky edit he was given by MLB Trade Rumors. The Twins didn’t really do anything crazy at the deadline. It’s crazy that the Twins hadn’t ever done it before.