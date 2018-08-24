Former WWE Superstar Says Becky Lynch's Heel Turn On Charlotte Flair Is A Mistake

Becky Lynch’s recent heel turn on Charlotte Flair continues to be debated among WWE fans. The Irish Lass Kicker betrayed her supposed best friend at SummerSlam on August 19 after Charlotte pinned her to become the new SmackDown women’s champion. But the only problem is that fans are still cheering for Becky despite this new change of character.

This is likely not what WWE expected but it’s happening all the same. Becky was cheered at SummerSlam and again two days later on SmackDown Live. However WWE is booking Lynch as a heel, even with her positive reaction.

Former WWE Superstar Lance Storm recently appeared on The Figure Four Daily podcast and spoke about Lynch’s controversial heel turn.

“When you get the opposite reaction of what you’re trying to do, it didn’t work. When you want them to boo and they cheer, then you got it wrong. The tapping everyone in the division for months, building up, biding her time, wanting that title shot, is a different road than what Charlotte did and they read it wrong.”

Storm also touched on the moment when he thought WWE lost any possibility of Lynch’s heel turn actually being successful.

“When they did the hug, this is where I think they lose some of the emotion. It’s like if Becky hit her wall, ‘I’ve got screwed here, Charlotte kind of pigeoned her way into this thing and then she screwed me from behind, beat me, I’ve lost,’ hugging and making up and then turning? Kills the heat of the moment. And I think that was a mistake too.”

Storm went on to suggest that turning Becky was less about developing her character and more about shocking the audience.

“I think this comes back to, perhaps, the wanting to fooling the audience. They don’t want to tell a story that we can figure out. It’s the Vince Russo swerve bull***t that we want to tell…make everybody think that Charlotte’s going to turn, and then we’re gonna turn Bekcy and its like at the sacrifice of a better story. Becky is the one in the right here. It was a mistake, in my opinion.”

It’s unknown whether or not WWE will change course and flip the heel turn from Becky to Charlotte. The company’s next big event is Hell in a Cell on September 16 and it’s possible that the two will face off on that night.