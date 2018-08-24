Friday Links: Full Speed Ahead

Good Afternoon. The summer is over. The University of North Dakota is back in session. The UND football team is about to take the field. The UND hockey team is about to begin skating. College basketball will begin their practices later in the fall.

First, from the NHL. Former Winnipeg Jets defenseman Tobias Enstrom is moving on after failing to re-sign with the Winnipeg Jets. Enstrom is headed back to Sweden. This is good news for former UND defenseman Tucker Poolman. It would appear that Poolman is moving into the Jets top-six defense. Let’s not get ahead of ourselves. Poolman needs to have a strong camp and earn a top-six spot.

Toby Enstrom is returning to Sweden to play for Modo — his hometown team. He garnered a fair amount of NHL interest this summer, but didn't find a situation that kept him in North America. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) August 24, 2018

Next Thursday, the University of North Dakota football team entertains the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils of The Southwestern Athletic Conference.

Ahead of that first matchup, UND named Nate Ketteringham their starting quarterback. Ketteringham is 6-3 and weighs 210 pounds. There’s some discrepancy, according to Hudl, Ketteringham is 6-4. You can look at some of his vitals here.

This will be the first game of the season for both teams. Last season, the Delta Devils were 2-9 and 1-6 in the South West Athletic Conference. The Fighting Hawks are coming off a 3-8 season and look to rebound this season. I predict an 8-3 season and an FCS playoff berth.

On September 15, 2018, the University of North Dakota football team travels to Huntsville, Texas to take on the Sam Houston State Bearkats. The game will be televised on WDAZ and ESPN3. If for some reason, the game ends up on Dish or DirecTV, I will post the information.

Make no mistake about it this is going to be a huge test for the Fighting Hawks. The Bearkats are an FCS powerhouse — In the last seven years, the Bearkats have won four Southland Conference Championships, made seven consecutive FCS playoff appearances, reached the semifinals of the FCS Playoffs in five of the last seven years and played in two FCS National Championship games.

North Dakota TV stations finalized for Sept. 15 @UNDfootball at @BearkatsFB game. Streaming available via ESPN3 throughout the rest of the country. @NCAA_FCS @mattsarz pic.twitter.com/w3Ro9b9HMN — Chris Mycoskie (@mycoskie) August 22, 2018

Finally, this is an exciting time for the UND men’s basketball. This season, the Fighting Hawks team will travel to Lexington, Kentucky to take on SEC powerhouse Kentucky.

Yeah, that SEC powerhouse. Last season, the Wildcats lost to Kansas State Jayhawks 58-61 in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA basketball tourney. No one can accuse UND of ducking the big boys.