Jarvis Landry zings Adam Gase: He 'sent me here to die'

It was clear that Jarvis Landry wasn’t happy in Miami.

Maybe the nightlife was to his liking, but it sure looked as if he didn’t vibe with the Dolphins coaching staff — or the offensive scheme. The Dolphins have been moving away from a traditional West Coast offense, in favor of a more balanced offense — which featured running back by committee.

So there really wasn’t room for a high-priced, top-flight receiver such as Landry. Not only that, he didn’t vibe with head coach Adam Gase.

So, as a result, the team traded him to the Browns, where he’s now becoming a staple of the offense. Landry also provided a funny take about joining his new squad, in an exclusive interview with ESPN’s Elizabeth Merrill.

“I just felt like, for some reason, Adam sent me here to die,” Landry said.

Sounds about right — given what he’s said about Gase over the years.