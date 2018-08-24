Jay Bruce Expected Back From Disabled List Today

The crowded first base position for the New York Mets should become even more full. The Mets are expected to activate Jay Bruce from the 10 day disabled list today, and the right fielder is expected to split his time between there and first base upon returning from the DL. Bruce just completed a minor league rehab assignment where he went 9 for 25 with a double, homer, and two RBI’s for High-A St. Lucie. The 2018 season has been highly disappointing for Bruce, who is batting just .212 with three home runs and 17 RBI’s in 62 games on the year.

The Mets are on the hook for two more years for Bruce, so they have to hope that he can show some semblance of performance over the last five weeks of the season. Bruce has battled hip and back issues this season along with plantar fasciitis, so if he is healthy now there is a chance he can look more like the player who has traditionally posted around 25 home runs and 90 RBI’s a year. The Mets could use that kind of pop in their lineup next year with Yoenis Cespedes slated to miss at least part of the year due to a pair of heel surgeries.