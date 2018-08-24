Jayson Tatum shares details on 'friendship' with Markelle Fultz

Now that LeBron James has departed for the Western Conference, it’s clear that the Celtics are the favorite to win the East and return to the NBA Finals, especially with their mix of veteran talent, and young stars.

Rookie sensation Jayson Tatum is one of the best young players in the league, and he showed during the 2018 playoffs that the game is not too big for him. Tatum was a huge boost to his team, on the biggest stage possible.

And he’s apparently been taking time off the court to connect with some of the other young stars in his draft class as well. He recently shared some thoughts about his relationship with fellow 2018 rookie Markelle Fultz.

“People try to make us be enemies by how we got drafted, but we don’t care about that,” Tatum said, via Boston.com.“There’s no animosity between me and him. We’re really best friends off the court.”

The two young stars make the Celtics-Sixers rivalry compelling once again, and for that alone we’re happy that the two are in the league, even for as much attention as they garner, having been the No. 1 and No. 2 picks in the draft, respectively.