MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Aug 24/18

Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently.

UFC

Rustam Khabilov (22-3) vs Kajan Johnson (23-13-1) – UFC Fight Night: Hunt vs Oleinik – Sept 15th

Ramazeen Emeev (17-3) vs Claudia Silva (12-1) – UFC Fight Night: Hunt vs Oleinik – Sept 15th

Carlo Pedersoli Jr (11-1) vs Alex Oliveira (18-4-1, 2 NC) – UFC Fight Night: Manuwa vs Santos – Sept 22nd

Tony Ferguson (23-3) vs Anthony Pettis (21-7) – UFC 229 – Oct 6th

Stevie Ray (21-8) vs Jessin Ayari (16-4) – UFC Fight Night: Volkan vs Smith – Oct 27th

Karl Roberson (6-1) vs Jack Marshman (22-7) – UFC 230 – Nov 3rd

Neil Magny (21-6) vs Santiago Ponzinibbio (26-3) – UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Ponzinibbio – Nov 17th

Tom Breese (11-1) vs Cezar Ferreira (13-6) – UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Ponzinibbio – Nov 17th

Bryan Caraway (21-8) vs Pedro Munhoz (16-3) – TUF 28 Finale – Nov 30th

Jim Crute (8-0) vs Paul Craig (10-2) – UFC Fight Night 142 – Dec 1st (2nd in North America)

Gilbert Burns (13-3) vs Olivier Aubin-Mercier (11-3) – UFC 231 – Dec 8th

Jared Gordon (14-2) vs Joaquim Silva (10-1) – UFC on Fox 31 – Dec 15th

Rizin

Mirko ‘Cro Cop’ Filipovic (36-11-2) vs Roque Martinez (12-3-2) – Rizin 13 – Sept 30th