MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Aug 24/18

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.
UFC
Rustam Khabilov (22-3) vs Kajan Johnson (23-13-1) – UFC Fight Night: Hunt vs Oleinik – Sept 15th
Ramazeen Emeev (17-3) vs Claudia Silva (12-1) – UFC Fight Night: Hunt vs Oleinik – Sept 15th
Carlo Pedersoli Jr (11-1) vs Alex Oliveira (18-4-1, 2 NC) – UFC Fight Night: Manuwa vs Santos – Sept 22nd
Tony Ferguson (23-3) vs Anthony Pettis (21-7) – UFC 229 – Oct 6th
Stevie Ray (21-8) vs Jessin Ayari (16-4) – UFC Fight Night: Volkan vs Smith – Oct 27th
Karl Roberson (6-1) vs Jack Marshman (22-7) – UFC 230 – Nov 3rd
Neil Magny (21-6) vs Santiago Ponzinibbio (26-3) – UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Ponzinibbio – Nov 17th
Tom Breese (11-1) vs Cezar Ferreira (13-6) – UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Ponzinibbio – Nov 17th
Bryan Caraway (21-8) vs Pedro Munhoz (16-3) – TUF 28 Finale – Nov 30th
Jim Crute (8-0) vs Paul Craig (10-2) – UFC Fight Night 142 – Dec 1st (2nd in North America)
Gilbert Burns (13-3) vs Olivier Aubin-Mercier (11-3) – UFC 231 – Dec 8th
Jared Gordon (14-2) vs Joaquim Silva (10-1) – UFC on Fox 31 – Dec 15th
Rizin
Mirko ‘Cro Cop’ Filipovic (36-11-2) vs Roque Martinez (12-3-2) – Rizin 13 – Sept 30th
