Odell Beckham Jr., Giants progressing toward massive long-term deal

Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has remained quiet as he awaits a possible long-term contract extension, rather than actively voicing his displeasure about the situation, as he did in the past. OBJ held out for a stretch last summer, but this particular go-around features him working out on the field with his teammates.

And the Giants appear to be looking to reward him, for the way he’s handled the situation, and for his play on the field since he was drafted in 2014.

Beckham, who has already racked up over 313 receptions for 4,424 yards (38 TD) during the course of his career so far, appears to be nearing in on a long-term contract with the team, according to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan:

The New York Giants and their star wide receiver have made progress on what is expected to be a record-breaking contract, sources told ESPN, and there is reasonable optimism from both sides that a deal may get done by the start of the season.

It’s good that the Giants are looking to move toward handling business such as this one — of the contact variety — before the season begins, so they can keep their eyes focused on the prize — winning.