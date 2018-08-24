Remembering Jordy Nelson’s Five Greatest Games with the Packers

The Green Bay Packers third preseason game against the Oakland Raiders has been referred to as “The Jordy Nelson Bowl.” Nelson spent nine seasons with the Packers and will now face his former team for the first time as a member of the Raiders.

Nelson is a shoo-in for the Packers Hall of Fame after he officially retires. He finished his career in Green Bay as third all-time in club history with 550 catches and fifth all-time with 7,848 yards. In 2014, Nelson set a single-season franchise record with 1,519 yards receiving and made a career-best 98 catches.

He was also Aaron Rodgers’ favorite target for much of his career. Rodgers and Nelson had a great chemistry that allowed them to become one of the best quarterback-receiver duos in the NFL.

“We know each other on the field really well,” Rodgers said in 2017. “He understands when the ball’s coming out, where he needs to be in certain spots. We’ve done so many things in practice over the years. He’s always seeing the game through the quarterback’s eyes. He knows timing and spacing and second and third reactions better than anybody that’s ever been here.”

5) September 14, 2014 vs. NY Jets

Statistically, this was Nelson’s most productive game as he finished with 9 receptions for 209 yards in Green Bay’s 31-24 win over the Jets. The highlight was an 80-yard touchdown grab that showcased Rodgers’ pinpoint accuracy and Nelson’s ability to blow past defenders with his speed.

4) November 9, 2014 vs. Chicago

The Packers crushed the Bears 55-14 and led 42-0 at halftime in part thanks to Nelson who caught touchdown passes of 73 and 40 yards from Rodgers. The longer score highlighted the chemistry and talent of the Rodgers-Nelson duo. Rodgers threw a quick strike to Nelson down the right side and he sprinted to the middle of the field and outran all members of the Bears secondary to the end zone. Nelson finished the game with six catches for 152 yards and the two scores as the Pack cruised to an easy win.

3) January 1, 2012 vs. Detroit

The Packers outscored the Lions 45-41 to cap off their impressive 15-1 season in 2011 behind the record-breaking performance of backup quarterback Matt Flynn. The absence of Rodgers didn’t stop Nelson from being dominant. He burned the Detroit secondary for 9 catches and 162 yards including touchdowns grabs of seven, 36 and 58 yards. The three touchdowns were a career best.

2) November 30, 2014 vs. New England

Nelson finished this game with only 2 receptions for 53 yards, but one of those catches is among the most memorable of his career. It came in the final seconds of the first half just after Tom Brady threw a touchdown pass to cut the Green Bay lead to 16-14. Nelson burned future Hall of Famer Darrelle Revis on a short route on the right side of the field, then ran across the gridiron and stretched the ball out at the pylon for the touchdown with just 14 second left in the half. The way he reached out to break the plain of the end zone showed great awareness and football intelligence. The Pack held on to win 26-21 and Nelson and Rodgers had a magic moment against one of the game’s best.

1) Super Bowl XLV vs Pittsburgh, February 6, 2011

This game was Nelson’s coming out party and like a true professional he had his best game on the biggest stage. Nelson caught a touchdown pass in the first quarter that put the Pack up 7-0. In the fourth quarter with Green Bay clinging to a 21-17 lead, he dropped a slant from Rodgers that would have resulted in a big gain. But, on the next play, Rodgers found Nelson on another slant for 38 yards that gave the Pack first-and-goal at the Pittsburgh 2. They scored a touchdown just two plays later. Nelson finished the game with 9 catches for 140 yards and a touchdown and deservedly received serious consideration for MVP.

Jordy Nelson is on the back nine of this career and he’s now an Oakland Raider, but Packers fans will always remember the special chemistry he had with Aaron Rodgers and the magic moments that duo helped create for the Green and Gold.