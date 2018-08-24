Report: Jimmy Butler moving on from Kyrie Irving

Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus takes a look at potential targets for the Lakers as they try to find another star to pair alongside LeBron James.

Outside of Leonard, Cousins and Butler may be the most likely to switch teams. Per a source close to Butler, he’s open to the idea of moving on from the Timberwolves to play alongside James in Los Angeles.

OMG. I thought Butler and Kyrie Irving were 4-EVA?

Now we’re learning that Butler is open to playing with Kyrie’s archenemy?

Oh no he didn’t…

Let’s see how much traction this report gets among the Boston talk show media that LOVES to promote every single rumor that suggests Kyrie Irving is leaving Boston.