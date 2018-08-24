Rookie of the Year Re-boot in the Works



It’s been a quarter-century since Henry Rowengartner helped the Chicago Cubs to a World Series victory and even though the Loveable Losers brought home the real Commissioner’s Trophy in 2016, there might be some genuine interest in reviving “Rookie of the Year”.

Funky buttlovin’! Could this be true?

“They have a sequel in development…and the team they’re using is the [Milwaukee] Brewers,” Sam Harper, writer of the 1993 classic, told The Hall of Very Good Podcast. “As far as the story goes…they’re doing a direct lift I was sort of hoping that they would advance the story and some of the guys would come back.”

As long as Gary Busey isn’t on board, there’s no way this thing can go wrong, right?

But here’s the thing…this isn’t the first time talk of a potential Rowengartner return has been floated around.

During a 2016 visit to The Hall of Very Good Podcast, the movie’s star Thomas Ian Nicholas was talking sequel.

“I went on (Facebook) and said ‘hey, just started filming Rookie of the Year 2: The Revenge…the weird part is being a 35-year-old in junior high school.’ I started getting text messages from friends in the industry saying ‘hey, that’s awesome…where are you filming?’” Nicholas said. “I started spinning it around. I called the producer of ‘Rookie of the Year’ to gauge his interest. He called over to FOX and they’re not saying ‘no’. They’re not saying ‘yes’…but the good part is that they’re not saying ‘no’.”

So you’re saying there’s a chance?