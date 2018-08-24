Tanks and Choppers: NFL Antics - Preseason 2018

There’s a certain something about the start of the NFL season that tends to bring out a little of the hilarious eccentricity of our great players. It seems that, after a period of rest and quality time spent with family, when training camp finally rolls around again it’s like a crazy back-to-school atmosphere. That excitement to see old teammates and curiosity to meet the new guys, as well as pre-camp nerves, of course, (particularly for the rookies), all comes together to create some really quite wacky scenes. Let’s check out some of the crazy entrances that funny NFL players made this season….

Chop Chop!

When wide receiver Antonio Brown thought about how he was going to make his way to training camp this year, he clearly considered the more customary options a little too dreary for his liking. Instead, he opted to fly to the Pittsburgh Steeler’s camp in… a helicopter! Brown arrived in considerable style accompanied by his family – girlfriend Chelsie Chris and their two young boys. Believe it or not, this is actually an upgrade on last year’s entrance that saw Brown turning up in a chauffeured vintage Rolls Royce!

A Tank Tease

Meanwhile, over at the Dallas Cowboy’s training camp in Oxnard, DeMarcus Lawrence entered into the jolly spirit of things too. The defensive end made the most of his nickname, “Tank”, by posing in front of an actual tank and posting the pic on social media with the hash-tag “TankUp”. Sadly, though perhaps it was all for the best, he didn’t actually go as far as to drive the tank into the training grounds and churn up the field!

He scoots… he scores!

From the macro, to the micro, quirky Cam Newton had his own take on training camp transport. At the Carolina Panther’s camp, Newton arrived with not one but two vehicles. Being a quarterback, he clearly likes having more than one route to choose from because in addition to his Chevy Silverado truck, he came to camp equipped with a small electric scooter. This sweet little three-wheeler is not just for laughs. Apparently it is intended to serve Newton as a kind of run-around on camp, a bit like having a small motorboat attached to an enormous yacht!

Hard to pin down

Finally, we’ve got to appreciate this season’s humorous entrance by Steve Williams. Never mind helicopters and tanks, this cornerback arrived at the Steeler’s camp in… simply a belt. However, this was not just any old belt. You see, Williams was sporting a WWE title belt in tribute to wrestler Stone Cold Steve Austin. The outfit was completed by an Austin style studded, leather waistcoat (sans shirt) with a fearsome, grinning white skull design. The final touch was a little added atmosphere provided by the hefty sound system of Williams’ car, which was playing the wrestler’s theme song. Oh, and, of course, there was a little of the Austen swagger from the player himself as he walked in to camp!