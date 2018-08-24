The Daily Target 8/24/18

Last Night: Twins 6, Oakland 4 – The Twins took out a lot of frustration on Trevor Cahill in the early frames, scoring 5 runs of support for Kohl Stewart in the 4th and 5th innings combined, then getting solid work out of the bullpen, even without Fernando Rodney.

ESPN 1500 – ‘I’ve made some big steps this year’: Royce Lewis discusses breakout season – Royce Lewis is the first pick the Twins FO ever made, and he is making them look good. He was a first overall pick, so it should be like shooting fish in a barrel, but it’s not always that easy.