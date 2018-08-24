The HOVG Podcast: Sam Harper

By: The Hall of Very Good | August 24, 2018

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Sam Harper.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of his movie “Rookie of the Year”, the screenwriter talks to the boys about where he came up with the idea of Henry Rowengartner, how long it takes to go from script to screen, what it’s like working with Steve Martin and realizes that he might just agree with Lou that The Rock probably makes everything a little bit better.

Oh, yeah, and in a podcast exclusive, Sam also drops some knowledge on a likely re-boot of “Rookie of the Year”.

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

Funky Buttlovin: 20 Reasons ‘Rookie of the Year’ Is Amazing 20 Years Later

Filming Locations – Rookie of the Year

HOVG Podcast Minisode: Rookie of the Year 2

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel.