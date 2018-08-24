MMA Manifesto

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: Aug 24/18

UNIONDALE, NY – JULY 22: Chris Weidman (R) and father Charlie Weidman celebrate Weidman’s submission win during his UFC Fight Night middleweight bout at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on July 22, 2017 in Uniondale, New York. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images)

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Middleweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last  UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 Georges St-Pierre 445
2 2 4 Chris Weidman 411
3 3 1 Robert Whittaker 404
4 4 5 Kelvin Gastelum 312
5 5 3 Luke Rockhold 295
6 7 2 Yoel Romero 255
7 8 6 Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza 194
8 9 7 Derek Brunson 184.5
9 10 Tim Boetsch 161
10 11 11 Brad Tavares 153.5
11 13 8 David Branch 127
12 14 9 Paulo Costa 120.5
13 15 Jack Hermansson 110
14 16 12 Antonio Carlos Junior 109
14 16 10 Israel Adesanya 109
16 18 Dan Kelly 96
17 19 15 Elias Theodorou 94.5
18 20 Gerald Meerschaert 89.5
18 20 14 Uriah Hall 89.5
20 23 Thales Leites 85
21 24 Cezar Ferreira 76.5
22 26 Tom Breese 71
23 27 C.B. Dollaway 69.5
24 28 16 Krzysztof Jotko 66.5
25 29 Eryk Anders 62.5
26 30 Omari Akhmedov 61.5
27 31 Hector Lombard 50
28 32 Trevin Giles 47.5
29 36 Alessio Di Chirico 36
30 37 Ryan Janes 33.5
31 38 Oskar Piechota 26.5
32 39 Charles Byrd 25
32 39 Darren Stewart 25
32 39 Markus Perez 25
35 42 Julian Marquez 22.5
35 42 Karl Roberson 22.5
37 44 Antonio Braga Neto 20
38 45 Marvin Vettori 16
39 46 Jonathan Wilson 14
39 46 Trevor Smith 14
41 48 Andrew Sanchez 11.5
42 NR Abu Azaitar 5
43 50 John Phillips 0
43 NR Kevin Holland 0
43 50 Tim Williams 0

 

