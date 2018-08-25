8/25/18 Game Preview: Washington Nationals at New York Mets

The New York Mets (57-71) have to be pleased with the recent progress from starting pitcher Jason Vargas. Vargas has now delivered three consecutive solid starts for the Mets, including two wins in a row, capped by six shutout innings in the Mets’ 3-0 win over the Washington Nationals (64-65). The Mets will look to record their second straight win when they take on the Nationals again this afternoon. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 4:05 pm at Citi Field.
The Mets will send right hander Zack Wheeler (8-6, 3.63 ERA) to the mound today. Wheeler continued his run of excellent pitching on Monday, when he held the San Francisco Giants to one earned run in seven innings of work, but received a no decision for his brilliant effort. The Mets ended up losing that game 2-1 in 13 innings thanks to the dropped pop up as a result of an outfield collision between Dominic Smith and Amed Rosario. The Nationals will counter with righty Tanner Roark (8-12, 4.05 ERA). Roark tossed three shutout innings against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday, but was forced from the game after a lengthy rain delay, and got jipped out of a chance at a victory in a game Washington won 10-4.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- SS Amed Rosario
- 2B Jeff McNeil
- CF Michael Conforto
- 1B Wilmer Flores
- 3B Todd Frazier
- RF Jay Bruce
- LF Jose Bautista
- C Kevin Plawecki
- SP Zack Wheeler
Pre-Game Notes:
- Wheeler is 1-1 with a 4.61 ERA in two starts against the Nationals this season.
- Roark is 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA in four starts against the Mets this season.
- After sitting out last night, Michael Conforto is back in the Mets’ lineup. Conforto will bat third and play center field for the first time in nearly two months.
- Anthony Rendon (8 for 23, 2 RBI’s), Trea Turner (4 for 11, 2B), and Ryan Zimmerman (8 for 20, 2 HR’s, 4 RBI’s) have had noted success against Wheeler in their careers.
- Austin Jackson has four hits against Roark in seven career at bats against him.
