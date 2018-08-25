8/25/18 Game Preview: Washington Nationals at New York Mets

The New York Mets (57-71) have to be pleased with the recent progress from starting pitcher Jason Vargas. Vargas has now delivered three consecutive solid starts for the Mets, including two wins in a row, capped by six shutout innings in the Mets’ 3-0 win over the Washington Nationals (64-65). The Mets will look to record their second straight win when they take on the Nationals again this afternoon. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 4:05 pm at Citi Field.

The Mets will send right hander Zack Wheeler (8-6, 3.63 ERA) to the mound today. Wheeler continued his run of excellent pitching on Monday, when he held the San Francisco Giants to one earned run in seven innings of work, but received a no decision for his brilliant effort. The Mets ended up losing that game 2-1 in 13 innings thanks to the dropped pop up as a result of an outfield collision between Dominic Smith and Amed Rosario. The Nationals will counter with righty Tanner Roark (8-12, 4.05 ERA). Roark tossed three shutout innings against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday, but was forced from the game after a lengthy rain delay, and got jipped out of a chance at a victory in a game Washington won 10-4.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

SS Amed Rosario 2B Jeff McNeil CF Michael Conforto 1B Wilmer Flores 3B Todd Frazier RF Jay Bruce LF Jose Bautista C Kevin Plawecki SP Zack Wheeler

