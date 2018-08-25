Cam Newton takes preseason first downs very seriously (Video)

For most perennial starting quarterbacks, NFL exhibition play serves as more of a dress rehearsal than anything.

Although, for Cam Newton, a few extra yards was apparently important, and it cost him. Newton took off running on the team’s first drive of Friday’s game, when he was leveled by two Patriots players. It resulted in a fumble, which Christian McCaffrey recovered.

Cam Newton LIVES for preseason football pic.twitter.com/l2gKGrub1B — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) August 24, 2018

The hit knocked Newton out of the game, as he made his way to a blue medical tent. It’s unclear what he was being treated for exactly, but he did appear to land awkwardly on his head and neck, and did not return.