Ezekiel Elliott has fitting reaction to Adrian Peterson's Redskins debut

One of the most dynamic running backs to play in the NFL did not remain unemployed for long, and other workhorse backs in the league have taken note of it.

Adrian Peterson was signed by the Redskins a few days ago, with the team having been in search of a pass-catching back to replace the void left by Derrius Guice’s injury. He made his preseason debut against the Broncos on Friday night, and did pretty well, with 11 carries for 56 yards, including this nice piece of running.

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, whose team squares off against the Redskins at least twice per season, recently took to Twitter and shared his thoughts on AP’s performance.

MOMMA THERE GO THAT MAN ! @AdrianPeterson — Ezekiel Elliott (@EzekielElliott) August 25, 2018

Don’t expect Zeke to praise AP again anytime soon, with the regular season just around the corner.