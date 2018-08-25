Flacco sits this one out, Ravens outplay Dolphins anyway, 27-10

Matchup 1st Downs 24 11 Passing 1st downs 10 7 Rushing 1st downs 12 3 1st downs from penalties 2 1 3rd down efficiency 6-14 2-12 4th down efficiency 1-1 0-1 Total Plays 75 50 Total Yards 426 221 Total Drives 12 11 Yards per Play 5.7 4.4 Passing 203 158 Comp-Att 19-30 21-33 Yards per pass 6.2 4.2 Interceptions thrown 0 2 Sacks-Yards Lost 3-8 5-43 Rushing 223 63 Rushing Attempts 42 12 Yards per rush 5.3 5.3 Red Zone (Made-Att) 1-3 1-3 Penalties 5-45 8-47 Turnovers 0 2 Fumbles lost 0 0 Interceptions thrown 0 2 Defensive / Special Teams TDs 0 0 Possession 37:30 22:30

First-round pick Lamar Jackson led touchdown possessions of 84, 62 and 73 yards against mostly deep reserves, and the Baltimore Ravens rallied past the Miami Dolphins 27-10 Saturday.

Jackson entered the game at the start of the second half and had his best performance yet for the Ravens. He went 7 for 10 for 98 yards and a touchdown, and ran for 39 yards on three carries, including a 19-yard scoring run.

Kenyan Drake sparked one scoring drive with a 30-yard run and another with a 36-yard reception for the Dolphins, whose starters reached the end zone for the first time this preseason.

Ryan Tannehill fumbled twice early, and the Dolphins drew boos from the small crowd when they went three-and-out on the first series. But the offense began to click in the second quarter against a mix of Ravens starters and reserves, and Tannehill finished 11 of 16 for 115 yards.

Danny Amendola made a nifty cutback to juke past two defensive backs and score on a 16-yard pass from Tannehill. It was the first touchdown by Miami’s starters during the preseason in 10 possessions.

On the next series, Tannehill hit Drake deep for a big gain to set up a field goal, and the Dolphins led 10-3 at halftime before both teams emptied their benches.

While starters for Miami saw their most extensive action this month, among those not playing for the Ravens were quarterback Joe Flacco, their top three wide receivers, three offensive linemen, safety Eric Weddle, and linebackers Terrell Suggs and C.J. Mosley.

Robert Griffin III, battling to make the Ravens’ roster, played the first half. He went 9 for 15 for 66 yards and carried five times for 41 yards while playing with a mix of starters and reserves.

Baltimore’s Alex Collins carried one time for 7 yards. Third-stringer De’Lance Turner scored on a 65-yard run.

Jackson’s touchdown pass covered 21 yards to another third-stringer, DeVier Posey.

The Dolphins’ offense started badly. Tannehill fumbled on the first play and lost 7 yards. Miami newcomer Frank Gore made his exhibition debut on the next play and lost 2 yards.

Tannehill, who wasn’t hit in Miami’s first two games, hopped up quickly after a jarring sack by Patrick Onwuasor. Tannehill missed all of last season because of a knee injury.

Brock Osweiler and David Fales, battling for the Dolphins’ backup QB job, both struggled and threw an interception.

Justin Tucker was wide left on a 51-yard field goal try and had another 51-yarder blocked. The most accurate kicker in NFL history is 0 for 4 beyond 50 yards during the exhibition season.

INJURY REPORT: Ravens: Missing the game was TE Hayden Hurst, the team’s top draft pick. He tweeted that he will undergo surgery for a stress fracture in his foot and expects to return in a few weeks. The Ravens provided no information on any other injury. … But, rookie S DeShon Elliott hurt his left arm. … Rookie OL Greg Senat left the game with a foot injury.

For the Dolphins, WR Jakeem Grant suffered a concussion on a helmet-to-helmet hit from Chuck Clark, who drew a penalty.

Baltimore plays its final exhibition game this coming Thursday at home against Washington.