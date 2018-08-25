MMA Manifesto

Livest Dog at UFC Lincoln: John Moraga

Livest Dog at UFC Lincoln: John Moraga

Livest Dog at UFC Lincoln: John Moraga

Apr 14, 2018; Glendale, AZ, USA; John Moraga (blue gloves) hits Wilson Reis (red gloves) with a flying knee during UFC Fight Night at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

 

Name: John Moraga

Opponent: Deiveson Figueiredo

Odds: +140 (bet $100 to win $140)

 

It’s kind of criminal how underrated John Moraga has been in his time. People forget that this guy was the second challenger for Demetrious Johnson’s flyweight title. He’s beaten a pretty impressive list of flyweights, including back to back ranked fighters.

In his last fight against #7 ranked Wilson Reis, he showed off just how dominant of a wrestler he can be by dragging Reis to the ground eight times. Seeing as Figuerido allowed 7 of 11 takedowns to inferior wrestler Jarred Brooks, this seems like a clear advantage for Moraga.

It’s pretty easy to see a path for Moraga to use dominating wrestling and win a decision here.

 


2018 Totals

Record: 13-11
Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): $946
Return on Investment: 39%

 

