Look: Bryce Harper has cancer patients design awesome 'Harper's Heroes' cleats

Nationals slugger Bryce Harper certainly wields a big bat, but he also has a big heart as well.

Harper is looked at as a hero among young sports in the Washington D.C., and he’s been known to participate in a number of events to give back to the community.

He recently did just that, connecting with a number of area kids battling lymphoma and leukemia for a “Harper’s Heroes” event. Bryce allowed the kids to decorate his cleats for Saturday’s game against the Mets, which was pretty awesome.

Harper might be set for a huge performance on Saturday. We’re pegging him for four home runs, or maybe hitting for the cycle.