Major Update On Neville's WWE Contract Status

It has been ten months since Neville has allegedly walked out of WWE. In those ten months, Neville has been unusually quiet, with many not hearing from the former Cruiserweight Champion. With no official statement from WWE or Neville himself, it is anyone’s guess to what was going on. What many did know, was that Neville was under a WWE contract, which it is a safe bet to assume that he sat out that contract during that time.

Pro Wrestling Sheet broke the news Friday night that Neville’s contract with WWE has come to an end. Various sites have reported that as well, making it a hot topic for fans that missed the King of the Cruiserweights. While it is not known what the contract consisted of, Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Neville is not under a 90-day no compete clause.

With All In to happen in just one week, this news amps up the hype for the anticipated event. Cody Rhodes and Matt Jackson of the Young Bucks fueled the speculation by mentioning Neville on their Twitter accounts. That is certainly something to consider as a huge surprise that could come to Chicago. Neville is also a former NXT Champion that is extremely talented – his inclusion at All In, New Japan Pro Wrestling or any big company outside of WWE would be an asset to any talent roster. Neville’s high flying and agile skill set earned him the moniker “The Man That Gravity Forgot”.

I miss Neville https://t.co/fTlGAA3pxa — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) August 23, 2018

Me too. I talked to him the other day. He’s good. — The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) August 23, 2018

Prior to his departure, Neville was on his biggest run of his main roster career as the villainous “King of the Cruiserweights”. He undergone a complete transformation of his character and revived his purgatory card status within the company during that time. Neville was at the helm of 205 Live as the top guy of that division with his new persona. It was only a matter of time before he became Cruiserweight Champion, which he had won within a month of joining the Cruiserweight division. His first reign lasted six months, followed with a second reign of 35 days.