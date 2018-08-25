Max Holloway vs Brian Ortega Rebooked for UFC 231

Max Holloway must be feeling much better. Or the UFC is desperate, once again. After having to pull out of his scheduled title defense against Brian Ortega last month due to some very scary “concussion-like symptoms”, the match has been rebooked for UFC 231 at the end of this year in Toronto.

Dana White claimed Holloway wouldn’t be returning to the octagon “anytime soon”, and last we heard there still was no definitive medical answer to what the issue was that was causing the champ to feel and act like he was concussed, so this booking comes as a bit of a surprise. Hopefully more details on the Hawaiian’s health is forthcoming.

UFC 231 is scheduled to happen on December 8th in Toronto’s newly renamed Scotiabank Arena. This fight is expected to be the headliner.