Nick 'Swaggy P' Young arrested during traffic stop in LA

Free agent guard Nick “Swaggy P” Young celebrated winning a NBA title earlier in the summer, and he might still be partying it up during the offseason.

As it stands right now, Young actually remains teamless, and at 33 years of age, it doesn’t appear as if teams will be lining up for his services. They certainly won’t be now, either, given what recently happened.

Young was arrested for obstruction of justice during a traffic stop in Hollywood on Friday night, according to TMZ Sports. The report states Young was pulled over for a routine traffic violation, right around midnight. You can see some of the arrest video below.

Young was later booked, and his car was impounded.