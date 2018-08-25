Watch: Phil Mickelson hilariously trolls Tiger Woods by calling his shot

The back-and-forth between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson never disappoints, especially not now, leading up to their $9 million match play event later in the year.

Fans help play into the “rivalry” of sorts as well, using their banter on both the course and social media to make things even more entertaining.

That was on display at the Northern Trust event this weekend, when a fan tried to get in his head during a tee shot.

“Gotta be better than Tiger’s,” the fan said.

“Oh, it is!” was Phil’s response.

Indeed it was. The ball stopped just inches from the hole, and Mickelson calmly putted it in for birdie.