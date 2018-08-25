Spoiler On Raw Women's Championship Match At 'Hell In A Cell'

Ronda Rousey became the first woman to win a title in both the UFC and WWE when she won the Raw Women’s Championship at SummerSlam. The Baddest Woman on the Planet dominated Alexa Bliss at the event and made Bliss tap out.

But it seems that their feud is not over just yet. The AT&T Center’s website is currently advertising Rousey versus Bliss at Hell in a Cell on September 16. The Raw Women’s Championship will be on the line.

This will likely come as no surprise to WWE fans, especially because of the history between Ronda and Alexa. Bliss ruined Rousey’s chances of winning the belt from Nia Jax at Money in the Bank, which immediately painted a target on Alexa’s back.

Rousey came after Alexa but was storyline suspended for her actions by Monday Night Raw General Manager Kurt Angle. Ronda had to wait 30 days until she returned, which she did at Extreme Rules. It was clear that Rousey and Bliss were headed toward a showdown and that showdown came at SummerSlam on August 19.

But the fact is that Alexa is a trusted WWE Superstar. The company has a lot of faith in her, which is evident because of the amount of time that’s spent promoting her. She is booked to face Trish Stratus at the first all-women’s event Evolution, on October 28. There is an outside chance that Bliss could defeat Rousey at Hell in a Cell and then go into her match with Stratus as the Raw women’s champion.

However if she does, then Rousey would once again be on the outside looking in. Many fans believe that Ronda is destined to face Charlotte Flair and if so, that match may not necessarily need a championship.

Rousey currently does not have an opponent for Evolution and that leaves the door open for any number of scenarios to play out after Hell in a Cell.