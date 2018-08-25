The Betting Window for August 25-26

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice advice, you, too, can pull your sponsorship based on something a man’s father said before he was even born!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Raymundo Beltran -125 over Jose Pedraza ($10)

Joanne Calderwood -170 over Kalindra Faria ($15)

Mickey Gall -340 over George Sullivan ($20)

Bryan Barberena -450 over Jake Ellenberger ($30)

Michael Johnson -110 over Andre Fili ($25)

God help me, I’m going with the hard-nosed veteran here. He’s a slight favorite over Pedraza, but Beltran has proved doubters wrong his entire career and I’m going to ride him for one more fight.

Have to think this is a bounceback fight for JoJo. She has a rabid following and can pull a huge crowd in Scotland, and it’s in the UFC’s best interest for her to be successful.

Anyone who puts money on Jake Ellenberger in this year of our lord 2018 gets what they deserve.

Last Week: $+0.76

Year To Date: $-282.77

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.