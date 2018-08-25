UND Hockey: Ice is Nice

Good Morning! There are 43 days until the University of North Dakota Hockey team entertains the Manitoba Bisons in an exhibition game at Ralph Engelstad Arena.

It’s crunch time.

The 2018-19 hockey season is quickly approaching. First things first, the ice is back in. For those that are wondering, there will not be Fighting Hawks logo at center ice again this season. This will make some very happy.

Another date to mark on your calendar. It’s time to buy your single-game tickets, they go on sale next Friday at 10:00 a.m..

Single-game tickets for the 2018-19 season will go on sale next Friday at 10 a.m. Are you ready for hockey? 🏒 4️⃣3️⃣ days!#UNDproud #PledgeYourLoyalty pic.twitter.com/T5a5akehzY — North Dakota MHockey (@UNDmhockey) August 24, 2018

Yesterday, per Brad E. Schlossman of the Grand Forks Herald, former UND defenseman Jordan Schmaltz had yet to re-sign with the St. Louis Blues. Schmaltz is a restricted free agent and is one of many RFA’s that have yet to re-sign.

GRAND FORKS HERALD

Jordan Schmaltz confident deal with St. Louis Blues will get done before camp by Brad Schlossman (@SchlossmanGF)#UNDproud #PledgeYourLoyalty https://t.co/v6I9IMwy2J — North Dakota MHockey (@UNDmhockey) August 24, 2018

Per CapFriendly, here’s the list of current RFA’s that have yet to re-sign with their current clubs.