Watch a confused Kiko Alonso show up to wrong sideline during game

Some NFL players need exhibition play to help get both their mind and body right, while others clearly prefer the extra time away from the gridiron in favor of training camp and preseason action.

Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso appears to fall under the former category, judging by what we saw during Saturday’s preseason game against the Ravens.

Alonso was seen on the sideline during the game — the problem is that he wasn’t standing alongside his teammates. Instead, he was among Ravens players, having shown up on their sideline instead.

Kiko Alonso accidentally went to the wrong sideline 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/f3efJuChs6 — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) August 25, 2018

His reaction was the best part of all of it.