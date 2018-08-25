Watch: Leonard Fournette jukes multiples Falcons players, leaves them in the dust

Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette appears to be picking up where he left off last season, it seems.

When we last saw Fournette, he was running wild against the Patriots in the AFC Championship game — looking to become one of the first rookie running backs to be their team’s workhorse in a Super Bowl. But it wasn’t to be, as the Patriots used a second-half surge to emerge victorious.

Fournette already looks to be doing more of the same this season, as he put together a nice run in Saturday’s preseason game against the Falcons, when he received a handoff, used a nice cutback move then juked multiple defenders in the open field.

We expect to see plenty more of that this season.