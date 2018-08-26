8/26/2018 Game Preview: Washington Nationals at New York Mets

Players Weekend is regrettably coming to a close. Regrettably, because the Mets have done so well in these uniforms this season. Between one win vs. the Phillies and two shutouts against the Nationals, they may never wash these uniforms let alone wear anything else. But I think there’s a rule against wearing special uniforms on non-sanctioned days (and there should be a rule against letting your uniforms smell like boiling vinegar), so today will be the last day you’ll see the uniforms as the Mets host the Nationals for a 1:10 start at the Field of Citi.
Sunday is also lunch bag day for the first 15,000 fans so get there early.
How To Enjoy
Radio Coverage: 710 WOR or ESPN Deportes 1050 here in New York, and in Washington DC it’s 106.7 The Fan (as in the fan that will be left in September if the Nationals keep getting shut out.)
Television Coverage: SNY if you’re in New York, and MASN 2 in Washington, which will turn into MASN the Ocho if the Nationals keep getting shut out.
Internet Coverage: Do you have YouTube TV?
The Pitchers
Win-Loss record isn’t indicative of a pitcher’s season. But in Steven Matz’s case, it seems as if he’s earned every ounce of 5-10 in 2018. He comes into Sunday with an ERA of 15.26 in his last three starts, but his last start against San Francisco on Tuesday was an improvement, as he gave up two runs in five innings to set up good bullpen work by Corey Oswalt.
Jefry Rodriguez was thought to have the best fastball in the Nationals organization to go along with a plus curveball. But that fastball hasn’t found the plate in his time with the big club as he is averaging 4.9 BB/9, and gives up 1.5 HR/9. He’ll go for the Nationals on Sunday.
The Lineups
Your special Players Weekend edition of the Mets lineup …
And for the team that hasn’t scored since Wednesday:
Oh, Kieboom … Boomer … I get it.
Game Notes
- The Mets are just 5.5 games behind the Nationals for third place. That won’t help their draft pick standing.
- The Mets are 14-8 in their last 22 games. If you took out every day on the calendar between April 19th and August 3rd, the Mets would be 25-9 and would be in playoff contention.
- Before going 0-for-3 on Saturday, Bryce Harper had hit .359 with an OPS of .846 in his previous eight games.
- Jeff McNeil was hitting .517 in his previous eight games before Saturday. His 2-for-4 on Saturday brought that average down.
- After coming up to the theme from the Sopranos on Friday night, Todd Frazier brought back “Fly Me To The Moon” on Saturday. I guess songs about getting yourself a gun don’t work well for the kids.
