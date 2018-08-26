8/26/2018 Game Preview: Washington Nationals at New York Mets

Players Weekend is regrettably coming to a close. Regrettably, because the Mets have done so well in these uniforms this season. Between one win vs. the Phillies and two shutouts against the Nationals, they may never wash these uniforms let alone wear anything else. But I think there’s a rule against wearing special uniforms on non-sanctioned days (and there should be a rule against letting your uniforms smell like boiling vinegar), so today will be the last day you’ll see the uniforms as the Mets host the Nationals for a 1:10 start at the Field of Citi.

Sunday is also lunch bag day for the first 15,000 fans so get there early.

How To Enjoy

Radio Coverage: 710 WOR or ESPN Deportes 1050 here in New York, and in Washington DC it’s 106.7 The Fan (as in the fan that will be left in September if the Nationals keep getting shut out.)

Television Coverage: SNY if you’re in New York, and MASN 2 in Washington, which will turn into MASN the Ocho if the Nationals keep getting shut out.

Internet Coverage: Do you have YouTube TV?

The Pitchers

Win-Loss record isn’t indicative of a pitcher’s season. But in Steven Matz’s case, it seems as if he’s earned every ounce of 5-10 in 2018. He comes into Sunday with an ERA of 15.26 in his last three starts, but his last start against San Francisco on Tuesday was an improvement, as he gave up two runs in five innings to set up good bullpen work by Corey Oswalt.

Jefry Rodriguez was thought to have the best fastball in the Nationals organization to go along with a plus curveball. But that fastball hasn’t found the plate in his time with the big club as he is averaging 4.9 BB/9, and gives up 1.5 HR/9. He’ll go for the Nationals on Sunday.

The Lineups

Your special Players Weekend edition of the Mets lineup …

Check out our lineup for our Sunday matinee. #LGM 🔷🔶⚾️🔷🔶

El Niño – SS

JT – 2B

Scooter – LF

Toddfather – 3B

Bruuuce – 1B

A-Jax – CF

JoeyBats – RF

Needz – C

Matzy – P pic.twitter.com/SOZcYgZdCo — New York Mets (@Mets) August 26, 2018

And for the team that hasn’t scored since Wednesday:

Oh, Kieboom … Boomer … I get it.

Game Notes