Andre Drummond, Young Thug rap together at Pistons mansion party (Video)

The Pistons ownership knows how to throw a great party, apparently.

It’s not like having an NBA owner party it up with his players is common, in fact, quite the opposite. There’s usually a fairly noticeable disconnect between the players and ownership, just so there isn’t a conflict of interest. After all, the NBA is a business, first and foremost, and sometimes difficult decisions have to be made for an organization to be successful.

So when footage emerged showing Pistons center Andre Drummond partying it up with some teammates, at a celebration that was put together by team owner Tom Gores, NBA fans took note of it — especially when the seven-footer grabbed a microphone and rapped on stage with Young Thug.

It would’ve been awesome if Gores had gotten on stage along with them.