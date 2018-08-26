Blues unveil a very familiar new alternate jersey

The St. Louis Blues have a new alternate jersey. Well, new might be only regarding its use as the jersey is one fans are already very familiar with.

The team unveiled the Heritage Jersey at their Ice Breaker event, a jersey that is nearly identical to the one the Blues wore for the 2017 Winter Classic albeit with a minor change. The inside of the collar has a new design featuring the flag of St. Louis that came with the switch to Adidas jerseys last season.

Ultimately, this was the safest move the Blues could have made, which is necessarily a bad thing. Some fans wanted something new, some wanted this design in white and some wanted the red jerseys from the ’90s to make a return. You can’t please everyone, but thankfully these jerseys went over extremely well when they were first introduced. They also officially mark the end of the old alternates (the ones with the circular logo with the arch), though those were put to pasture a few years ago.

The Blues released a list of Heritage Nights where they will wear the jerseys.

Oct. 6 vs. Chicago Blackhawks

Nov. 3 vs. Minnesota Wild

Nov. 24 vs. Winnipeg Jets

Dec. 29 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Jan. 5 vs. New York Islanders

Jan. 19 vs. Ottawa Senators

Feb. 9 vs. Nashville Predators

Feb. 23 vs. Boston Bruins

March 2 vs. Dallas Stars

March 23 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

April 6 vs. Vancouver Canucks