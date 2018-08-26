Eric Decker takes to social media to announce retirement

Given that Julian Edelman will be serving a four-game suspension to begin the season, it was presumed that veteran receiver Eric Decker was a bit more than just camp fodder.

The Patriots are thin at the wide receiver position, and the loss of Edelman further complicates things. Given his high football IQ, and great hands, many believed Decker would be successful in New England.

However, he didn’t make a huge impact during his tenure working out with the team, and it appeared that he wouldn’t make the final roster. Decker was likely aware of that fact, and he took to Instagram on Sunday to announce his retirement.

Decker entered the league in the 2010 season, having played for the Broncos, Jets and Titans.