Justin Gaethje catches James Vick with KO punch of the year (Video)

Fans that tuned in to watch UFC Fight Night 135 on Saturday night witnessed one of the best knockouts of the year so far.

It happened in the fight between Justin Gaethje and James Vick, and the end result backed up what many fans and analysts both believe — that Gaethje is a rising star.

Gaethje, who has finished 17 of 19 victories — 16 of which came via knockout — made quick work of Vick in Saturday’s bout. Just 90 seconds in, he reached back and uncorked a left hook, then an insane right cross to knock his opponent out cold.

That highlight-reel punch sent social media into a frenzy, and understandably so.