Kenley Jansen has dugout meltdown, throws gum everywhere after blown save (Video)

Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen returned from the disabled list on Monday, and that may have been just a bit too soon.

Sure, the team needed him, with the back end of the bullpen blowing a few games late, causing the Dodgers to slip to third place in the NL West standings. But if he wasn’t ready — physically, mechanically and emotionally — then he shouldn’t have been cleared to return to the mound.

Jansen has been abysmal since returning, giving up three home runs in his first two outings. He had a chance to redeem himself on Saturday, entering the ninth inning of the team’s game against the Padres with a 4-3 lead. When he exited, the game was headed to extras, as he blew yet another save via an Austin Hedges home run.

🚨 AUSTIN HEDGES GAME-TYING HOME RUN 🚨 Home run number 1️⃣1️⃣ for Hedgey evens things up in the 9th!#LetsGoPadres pic.twitter.com/pAlPllQigx — FOX Sports San Diego (@FOXSportsSD) August 26, 2018

Jansen went into the dugout afterward, targeted the gum bucket and launched the contents of it everywhere. Teammate Brian Dozier tried to minimize the meltdown by picking up a piece of gum and munching on it.

Dozier with the quick snag to help Kenley feel better? pic.twitter.com/mJAQxx5rWV — Dodgers Nation (@DodgersNation) August 26, 2018

It’s easy to understand why Jansen is frustrated. Just look at his numbers.

Kenley Jansen has struggled tremendously since coming off the DL on Monday pic.twitter.com/z9Pf31ePiN — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 26, 2018

If Jansen can’t regain midseason form — and soon — the Dodgers’ playoff hopes could be in jeopardy, given how hot the Rockies and Cardinals are right now.