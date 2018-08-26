Knicks must move veterans Joakim Noah, Courtney Lee

The New York Knicks made an ill-fated attempt to build an immediate contender when it poached both Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah away from the Chicago Bulls in 2016. While acquiring Rose was a short-term gamble on the former MVP returning to form on an expiring deal, Noah’s mammoth 72 million-dollar deal is set to sting the Knicks for another two years.

The 2016-17 Knicks flamed out, with Rose Phil Jackson, Carmelo Anthony all leaving the organization following the season. Last year’s team was a future-thinking squad, one that handled some growing pains in the form of myriad losses. However, Noah’s contract hung over the squad like a black cloud.

The current Knicks front office had little to do with Noah’s commitment. General Manager Steve Mills was acting as GM at the time but it was a zen meeting in Montana between Jackson and Noah that sealed the deal. Regardless, Mills and Steve Perry must remove the last remnants of the failed Phil Jackson era.

That includes Courtney Lee. While Lee was productive last season as the team leader in minutes, his presence was out of place. New York’s rotation was mostly guys under the age of 25. Lee didn’t make sense with the team’s culture. Though he can be a valuable asset as a quality teammate for guys like Kevin Knox and Frank Ntilikina, it makes more sense for him and his $12 million cap-hold to a contender in need of shooting. Lee has shot over 40 percent from deep in his two years as a Knick.

Noah’s situation is more fluid. He will likely be stretched and waived by the team in September. Noah’s cap hold will shrink from $18 million to just $6 million and the Knicks will finally move on from the worst contract of the NBA’s wildest free agency period after the cap rose considerably in 2016. Noah’s career could possibly continue with a team like Golden State who can offer him limited minutes with a chance to contend. There is also a chance he begins moving into the next phase of his career.

The Knicks just need to find a trading partner for Lee. A recent rumor that sparked from Lee’s Wikipedia page had the Thunder sending the Knicks Kyle Singler, Alex Abrines and a second round draft pick. Whether or not that comes to be, the Knicks need to be diligent on ripping the Band-Aid off.

The 2016-17 Knicks were a failure but that doesn’t mean the team needs to live with the last overpriced remnants Jackson left the team with.