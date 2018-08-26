Malcolm Jenkins signs fan's Lombardi Trophy in great gesture (Video)

Philadelphia sports fans have been known to go to great lengths to support their team.

Fans will show up in the coldest, most miserable weather possible, and they’ll often do so being as loud and vocal as they are during the summer months. The passion from Philly sports fans never wanes, and it’s part of what makes the city so great.

One particular Eagles fan even managed to procure a replica of the famous Lombardi Trophy — which actually looked a good deal like the original. He approached Jenkins at training camp, and the veteran safety signed it.

Not often you see a fan with a Lombardi Trophy to get signed, @MalcolmJenkins obliged (📷 by @JClarkNBCS) pic.twitter.com/cTyo4cn39Z — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 26, 2018

Pretty cool.